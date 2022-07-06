SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) were up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 38,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,192,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $938.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.40.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

