Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 232,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGHT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $555.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a current ratio of 21.28.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,776.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 21.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

