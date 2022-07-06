Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up 4.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.27% of Signature Bank worth $48,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $189.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.83. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

