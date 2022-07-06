Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $189.44 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.83.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

