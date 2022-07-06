Sika (OTC:SKFOF) PT Lowered to CHF 300

Sika (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from CHF 420 to CHF 300 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SKFOF. Barclays dropped their price target on Sika from CHF 360 to CHF 320 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank raised Sika to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of SKFOF stock traded down 9.24 on Wednesday, reaching 225.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 801. Sika has a 1 year low of 218.10 and a 1 year high of 425.38.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.