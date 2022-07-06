Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.95

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.95, with a volume of 155524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$537.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.27.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$52.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$419,170. Insiders sold a total of 26,600 shares of company stock worth $122,777 over the last three months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

