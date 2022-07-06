Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $30,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.36.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

