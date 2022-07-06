Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Simulations Plus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SLP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 214,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 0.30. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $57.96.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 43,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.
