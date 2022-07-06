Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $58.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

