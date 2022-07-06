Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,206 shares during the quarter. Smith & Nephew comprises 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.98) to GBX 1,630 ($19.74) in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,295 ($15.68) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.67.

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. 9,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $44.22.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

