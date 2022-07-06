Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 583 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.43.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,216. The stock has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.86 and its 200 day moving average is $335.19. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

