Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 1,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 191,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,842,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,897,000 after acquiring an additional 219,100 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,146,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

NYSE EW traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $97.59. The company had a trading volume of 26,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,211. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average is $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.