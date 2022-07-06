Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Target were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

