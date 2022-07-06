Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. 325,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,245,162. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

