Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $543,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.19. 401,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,805,166. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

