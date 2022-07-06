Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 531 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $419.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,848. The company has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

