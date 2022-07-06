Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 840 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.91.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,475. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.