Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after acquiring an additional 452,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,489,000 after acquiring an additional 592,850 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638 over the last 90 days.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

