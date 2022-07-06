Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LITM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 18,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Snow Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

