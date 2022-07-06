SOMESING Trading Up 2.6% This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $59.92 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,035.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.31 or 0.09869693 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00114120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00100049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016602 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,017,161 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

