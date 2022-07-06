Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of SON stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,647. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -147.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -502.55%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

