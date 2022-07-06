SORA Validator Token (VAL) Market Cap Achieves $29,504.31

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. SORA Validator Token has a total market cap of $29,504.31 and $7,279.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,572.62 or 1.00004625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00043629 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024602 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SORA Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

