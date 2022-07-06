SORA (XOR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.59 Million

SORA (XOR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, SORA has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SORA coin can now be bought for approximately $6.55 or 0.00032474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00273669 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000128 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SORA Profile

SORA is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 669,653 coins. The official website for SORA is sora.org . SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling SORA

