SOS (NYSE:SOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.66

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 6854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SOS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SOS by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

