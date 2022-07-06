SOS (NYSE:SOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.66

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOSGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 6854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SOS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SOS by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOS (NYSE:SOS)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

