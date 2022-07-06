SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Lifted by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after acquiring an additional 410,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aflac Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,090,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $41.43. 3,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,724. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.