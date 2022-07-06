SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Holdings Cut by Emerson Wealth LLC

Emerson Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,398 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 4.4% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC owned about 0.53% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

