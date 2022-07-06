SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $67,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $164.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

