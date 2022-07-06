SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Holdings Raised by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 170,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 181,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $31.31.

