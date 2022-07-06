SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

