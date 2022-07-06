Sprinklr (CXM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM):

6/16/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00.

5/20/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 16,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 352,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,145.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,959 shares of company stock worth $17,175,719 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,552,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

