Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

CXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -20.05. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,329 shares in the company, valued at $394,580.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,183,959 shares of company stock worth $17,175,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

