Stacks Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Stacks has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $519.23 million and $11.39 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,035.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.31 or 0.09869693 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00114120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00100049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016602 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,716,401 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

