StaFi (FIS) One Day Volume Tops $2.12 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. StaFi has a market cap of $19.50 million and $2.12 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00090414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00271620 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00045783 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008969 BTC.

StaFi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

