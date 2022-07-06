STARSHIP (STARSHIP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,069.00

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $11,069.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,368.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,036.87 or 0.10041819 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00134367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002262 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 10,960.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016488 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

