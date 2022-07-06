Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

NYSE SYY opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

