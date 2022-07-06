Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Lowers Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer accounts for approximately 2.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PerkinElmer worth $19,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.78 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

