Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 787,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

