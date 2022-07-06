Stephen W. Laut Sells 375 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total value of C$25,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,764,398 shares in the company, valued at C$118,038,226.20.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total value of C$25,087.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.04, for a total value of C$390,214.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.80, for a total value of C$403,975.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total value of C$4,664,400.00.

TSE CNQ traded down C$3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$62.95. 10,115,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$37.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.1400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.32.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

