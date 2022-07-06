Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.95

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 13850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.37 price target on shares of Steppe Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,144,550.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

