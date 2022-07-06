StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENDP. Barclays cut their price objective on Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Endo International has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Endo International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (Get Rating)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.