StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VBLT. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of VBLT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.09. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.59.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
