StockNews.com Downgrades Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Sell

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

NYSE ALB traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.30. 1,486,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,427. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.10 and its 200-day moving average is $217.65.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

