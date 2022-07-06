Stratos (STOS) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

Stratos (STOS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $347,495.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratos has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Stratos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,044.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.85 or 0.09579601 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00135431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00100033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Stratos Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

