Strong (STRONG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $855,456.11

Strong (STRONG) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. Strong has a market cap of $855,456.11 and $251,047.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $6.19 or 0.00030703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00139484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00088073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015618 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

