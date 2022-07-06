Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,940. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.