Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.48

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 82307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.