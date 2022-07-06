Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Down 22.8% in June

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 282,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. 9,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUN. Mizuho raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 25.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

