Swop Achieves Market Cap of $4.11 Million (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Swop coin can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00008527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swop has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Swop has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $1,002.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swop alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,112% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.15 or 0.10380375 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00137549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 696.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,416,713 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,317 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.