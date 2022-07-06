Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.75. Talkspace shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 374,400 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $268.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.36 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. Analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the third quarter valued at $607,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Talkspace in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

