Tarbox Family Office Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

